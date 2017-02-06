While a statement-making python trouser or thigh-high leather platform can be tempting, you’d be wiser to first spend your money on an exceptional white shirt, some incredible denim, and the silver bracelet that reflects your everyday self. Together, these elements lay the groundwork for effortless dressing — and while they may be a bit of an investment, the likelihood of them going out of style is, well, never. Click on for the pieces worth splurging on. Buyer's remorse, who?