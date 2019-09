And Comfort's founder, Karine Hsu, spent her former life at a financial company, where she was tasked with several plus-size fashion accounts. After seeing an opportunity to provide the plus-size community with better options, she dove head first into And Comfort. That risk paid off, since its new launch already comes with a hoard of devotees, including plus-size fashion influencers Kelly Augustine and Mona Seddeek . Seddesk shares: "And Comfort is what happens when minimalism gets an epic and modern upgrade. Believe it or not, as a plus size customer, it can get exhausting finding essential pieces for my wardrobe that I know I’ll wear time and time again. And Comfort has really stepped up to the plate and catered to that need that I and a lot of other Plus women have and have done it in a sustainable way as well."