Launching as a capsule of "thoughtfully designed and aesthetically interesting essentials," And Comfort is a new, inclusive-minded label that focuses on what it's describing as a community-driven approach to product development. The company focuses on simplistic styles and fits tested by 18 women of different sizes and body shapes. And the collection of wardrobe staples, which currently consists of four products, but will be regularly updated with new styles, caters to sizes 10-28. Plus, the brand is sustainable, crafting its products from natural fabrics.