It's a simple concept: Clothes that are tried on and tested by real women across an array of sizes and body shapes are, in turn, going to be a real representation of women's clothing needs. Yet somehow the fashion world is still trying to figure that out. Luckily, And Comfort is the latest brand to push through the stigmas and dated sizing methods of industry's past.
Launching as a capsule of "thoughtfully designed and aesthetically interesting essentials," And Comfort is a new, inclusive-minded label that focuses on what it's describing as a community-driven approach to product development. The company focuses on simplistic styles and fits tested by 18 women of different sizes and body shapes. And the collection of wardrobe staples, which currently consists of four products, but will be regularly updated with new styles, caters to sizes 10-28. Plus, the brand is sustainable, crafting its products from natural fabrics.
And Comfort's founder, Karine Hsu, spent her former life at a financial company, where she was tasked with several plus-size fashion accounts. After seeing an opportunity to provide the plus-size community with better options, she dove head first into And Comfort. That risk paid off, since its new launch already comes with a hoard of devotees, including plus-size fashion influencers Kelly Augustine and Mona Seddeek. Seddesk shares: "And Comfort is what happens when minimalism gets an epic and modern upgrade. Believe it or not, as a plus size customer, it can get exhausting finding essential pieces for my wardrobe that I know I’ll wear time and time again. And Comfort has really stepped up to the plate and catered to that need that I and a lot of other Plus women have and have done it in a sustainable way as well."
Shop the first launch of And Comfort ahead.