How To Fall-Proof Your Wardrobe In 10 Easy Steps

Why does transitional dressing have to be so complicated? When the seasons start to change, choosing an outfit each morning gets a whole lot more confusing (jacket or no jacket? to layer or not to layer?). And the fact that every cliché claims you practically have to revamp your entire wardrobe as soon as the weather shifts certainly doesn't help.



This year, we're simplifying things. Instead of the headache and frustration that come with taking your closet from summer to fall, we're breaking down the only 10 things you really need to fall-proof your wardrobe. Sure, throwing in some new trends and experimenting with styling is always an added bonus, but there are some simple steps that will actually take your wardrobe from hot-hot-heat to cool and transitional. Ahead, you'll find the lazy girl's guide to fall shopping. Click through to see exactly what you need, and get ready to check the essentials off one by one.