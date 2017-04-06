You know it's spring when you switch your coffee order from steamed to iced and your allergies return with a vengeance. Another telltale sign of the new season? You overhaul your wardrobe with vibrant colors, hippie prints, and breezy shapes like there's no tomorrow. And while those features are certainly fitting this time of year — and welcomed in small doses — this season we're encouraging you to look beyond the trends we typically see called out on the cover of every fashion magazine. Opt instead for purchases that, despite not featuring rainbow stripes or layers of ruffles, have endless styling potential.
What kind of pieces do we have in mind? We're starting with H&M's latest drop, which is bursting with not-too-basic basics — think fitted tees, boxy cargo jackets, pleated khaki pants, and fresh denim — that take that whole effortless dressing thing to a new level. So, if you think basic only means boring, allow these under-$100 styles (and outfits) ahead to convince you otherwise.
The Off-The-Shoulder Tee
Years later, the off-the-shoulder silhouette is still going strong. With a plunging neckline and snug fit, this ribbed take — a playful alternative to 2016's ruffled favorite — can be easily dressed up or down. Pair it with loose silk trousers and flat slides to keep your look minimal (but still interesting).
The Khaki Pant
In case you missed it, khaki is back. To avoid looking like you borrowed a prep-school uniform, try a khaki trouser in the belted, wide-legged variety. The high waist, cropped length, and '90s pleating make this pair extra on-trend.
The Cargo Jacket
This boxy jacket falls right in line with the utilitarian trend that's cropping up this season. Wear it to toughen up your girly spring dresses like this eyelet number or button it up to add structure to other breezy layers.
The Denim Duo
For your suiting needs this spring, denim on denim is the move. Give the duo a seasonal twist by pairing a raw-hem jean miniskirt with an oversized denim jacket. Then, break it up with a feminine top, like this seafoam-colored tulle tank.
