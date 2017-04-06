You know it's spring when you switch your coffee order from steamed to iced and your allergies return with a vengeance. Another telltale sign of the new season? You overhaul your wardrobe with vibrant colors, hippie prints, and breezy shapes like there's no tomorrow. And while those features are certainly fitting this time of year — and welcomed in small doses — this season we're encouraging you to look beyond the trends we typically see called out on the cover of every fashion magazine. Opt instead for purchases that, despite not featuring rainbow stripes or layers of ruffles, have endless styling potential.