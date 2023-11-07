Dress Like Emily Ratajkowski With The EmRata x AG Jeans Capsule Collection

In the mid-2000s, who didn't want to look as cool as the dancers in Step Up? (I still do.) EmRata and AG Jeans are allowing us to relive our Y2K dreams in low-rise cargo pants and cropped rib-knit tanks. Although you might not be competing in hip-hop dance competitions like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan did, you can still invoke that chic, carefree vibe.