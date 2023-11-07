Dress Like Emily Ratajkowski With The EmRata x AG Jeans Capsule Collection

If you're an Emily Ratajkowski superfan or live for the latest celebrity street style trends, huddle up. The model has captured her sultry, minimalistic style with her latest EmRata x AG Jeans collab. Yes, the staples you see in her street style pics — the midriff-baring crop tops, the wide-leg pants, the vegan leather trench coats — are now available at AG Jeans.
EmRata and AG wanted the collection to exude New York sophistication, and the result is modern, laid-back staples you can mix and match. Think mini skirts, wool cargo pants, cropped blazers, shrunken jean jackets, and high-rise bootcut jeans with slits (not to mention an embroidered "EmRata" on the back pocket). And you can bet there are baby tees.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, if you're ready to dress like EmRata, hurry up. Some styles are nearly sold out. Take a peek at all the chic pairings from the collab below.
If you've been afraid to venture north into Canadian Tuxedo territory, here is your chance. EmRata has created an easy ensemble with her fitted jean jacket and Alexxis high-waisted straight-leg jeans. Unlike a light wash that leans casual, the dark denim adds a bit of polish to the everyday look. Brighten it up with her red baby tee for a refreshing pop of color.
Bring out the mysterious and sassy vibe this Friday in an all-black, The Matrix-inspired look. While the characters in the movie rarely show any midriff, this look is letting loose here with a one-shoulder tank top and high-waisted flare pants.
Stuffy pantsuits, please leave the building. Business-core has injected new life into modest officewear, and EmRata and AG Jeans have followed suit. This coordinated set features a double-breasted cropped blazer and wide-leg cargo pants in twill melange wool. It's as sophisticated as it is trendy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
New Yorkers always have a laid-back flair, and EmRata has curated a 'fit that suits the vibe. A fitted denim button-up, wide-leg pants, and a classic wool baseball cap embroidered with "NY" — what more can you ask for? How about the E.R.'s initials on the back of the cap? Consider it done.
In the mid-2000s, who didn't want to look as cool as the dancers in Step Up? (I still do.) EmRata and AG Jeans are allowing us to relive our Y2K dreams in low-rise cargo pants and cropped rib-knit tanks. Although you might not be competing in hip-hop dance competitions like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan did, you can still invoke that chic, carefree vibe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.