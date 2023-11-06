Cuticle Oil Is Invaluable & 6 Other Tips I Learned From A Nail Dermatologist

We often hear about "clean" and "non-toxic" identifiers, which have come to mean nothing because every beauty brand and retailer has a different definition of what that means. But a lesser-known certification to look out for in your nail care is 'Halal-safe.' Practicing Muslims can't wear traditional nail polish during prayer because it acts as a barrier between water and oxygen and the body. They also can’t use any animal-derived ingredients or alcohols on their nails. So if a nail brand passes Halal ingredient compliance you know that the formulation is verified vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free and breathable.