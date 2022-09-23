All The Ways To Longer, Stronger, Healthier Nails, By The Experts

Horizontal ridges may also be referred to as Beau's lines, says Dr Hextall. "They can be an indication of an underlying illness and can be seen as an important medical sign or clue. When we are very ill (for example with pneumonia, autoimmune diseases or treated with strong drugs such as chemotherapy) we may see the development of Beau's lines afterwards." Dr Hextall explains that these horizontal lines grow out once your health is back to normal.