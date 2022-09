All The Ways To Longer, Stronger, Healthier Nails, By The Experts

The most common cause of yellow nails is a fungal nail infection (medically known as onychomycosis ), says Dr Hextall. Though difficult to diagnose, she adds, she has seen some success when treated with an anti-fungal varnish — if the infection is caught early. "This is most commonly seen on toenails, however," says Dr Hextall. "There are often other associated changes with fungal nail infections, including a thickening and splitting of the nail plate. It's uncommon for all nails to be affected with infection, though, so if all nails are involved it may be another cause, for example psoriasis."