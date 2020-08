The Surprising Reason Why Your Nails Are Yellow & How To Combat It

Basically, the base coat protects the nail and the top coat protects the colour. "If you're not using a base coat as a barrier to protect your nail from the polish, it can lead to this kind of discolouration. The stronger the nail polish colour, the more likely it is to happen," explained Tinu, noting that dark reds, blues and black are the worst offenders. And how long is too long to leave polish on? Tinu's answer surprised me: she said one week for regular polish and two to three weeks for gel nail polish . "Any longer than that, you're going to get staining," she confirmed.Aside from manicure habits – and maybe you don't wear nail polish much – it could be something to speak to your GP about. "There are a range of underlying health conditions it could be, like anaemia, so I would suggest a visit to your doctor just to rule out anything serious," advised Tinu, adding that the same goes for spots and ridges