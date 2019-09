But there are other factors, so for now, let’s imagine that it’s not stress. You’re on a permanent Bali holiday and your biggest life decision every day is hammock or hot tub. In which case it might be diet. Protein, vitamin A , calcium and zinc deficiencies are most likely to show up on the nails, so make sure you are getting enough of these nutrients. If you’re fairly sure you’re getting your gains in, you could always consider supplements , especially if you’re off dairy and might not get much calcium in your diet. Zinc is found in lots of seeds, nuts, wholegrains and eggs, and vitamin A in sweet potatoes, red peppers, carrots and green leafy veg. A trip to your GP to get a blood test might give you a more specific breakdown of what you’re lacking, but a supplement isn’t a bad idea, considering that ticking off every one of the nutrients you need every day doesn’t always happen in our grab-a-flat-white-and-a-banana-don’t-eat-til-dinner workplace culture.