Before we get into the nitty-gritty of your diet, let’s do a quick nail health primer. As Lola told me: "Our nails are made up of living skin cells, so they require nutrients just like any other part of our body. Biotin (vitamin B7), folate (vitamin B9) and iron can play a massive role in the steady growth and repair, though if you’re going through a stressful period, you may find that not even that seems to be cutting it." If you have been having a really difficult time at work or in your personal life, it could very well show up on the ol’ talons, just like you might notice thinning hair or a breakout in other circumstances.