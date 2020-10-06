From checkerboard nails to yin and yang print nails, autumn 2020 isn't exactly short of manicure trends to try. But that hasn't stopped Instagram's biggest nail artists from dreaming up the cutest (and most apt) nail art of the season.
Enter: raindrop nails.
What is the raindrop nail art trend?
With the British weather as miserable as it has been this past week, raindrop nails make sense. After all, we Brits know exactly how to take something gloomy (downpours are set to continue well into the week) and make it cool. Unlike painted nail art or gems, both of which can be very fiddly, even with the right tools, raindrop nails are pretty simple.
Advertisement
They are supposed to look like tiny droplets of water balanced atop the nail (much like when you're washing your hands and water clings to your nail polish). The best part is that you only really need two extra things to achieve the effect: a dotting tool and a gel or gel-inspired top coat.
How to achieve raindrop nails at home:
1) To protect your nails from stains as a result of polish, apply a layer of base coat. R29 loves NAILS.INC Back to Life Base Coat and Treatment, £15, which moisturises brittle nails as it shields against colour bleed.
2) Once touch dry, choose a nail shade and apply two coats for maximum colour payoff. The great thing about raindrop nails is that because each droplet is clear, it works on any hue, particularly blue or stormy grey to complement the droplets. With nude nails trending, also try an understated fleshy pink like this style created by Korean actress, Qma, or this look courtesy of nail artist Nami Nail. Clear droplets work equally as well on bare nails dressed in a layer of clear topcoat for a minimal look and feel.
3) To seal in your colour and to prevent chips, apply a layer of topcoat, like Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat, £10.95, a favourite among beauty editors and nail artists for imparting a long-lasting, ultra-glossy finish.
Advertisement
4) For the raindrops, you'll need a metal dotting tool. You could also use a toothpick, but it's a good idea to snip off the sharp end to maximise the surface area, which will help you achieve the droplets easily.
5) The droplets will look a tad more professional if you use a clear gel top coat, such as Red Carpet Manicure Brilliance Seal & Shine Top Coat, £12.95, but you'll need an additional at-home UV lamp to cure the polish, so that it dries properly.
Make sure your dotting tool or toothpick is saturated in gel polish before letting it drop very gently on to the nail. It's up to you how many droplets you create, but it looks cool to vary in size, like this style created by Niya's Nails on Instagram.
If you're using a regular top coat, look for something with a gel-inspired finish, such as Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish To Coat, £6.99, or essie Gel Couture Top Coat, £9.99. Be sure to let the droplets dry completely, otherwise they could smudge easily.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.