Why Are We So Repulsed By Unpainted Toenails?

Manicures and pedicures have a long history. Nail polish is said to have originated in China in 3000 BC, where it is reported that people mixed potions of egg white, beeswax and gelatine with pigments from plants and flowers to create nail colours. Somewhere down the line, our penchant for polish seems to have morphed into yet another exhausting beauty standard, thrust predominantly on women. Our collective aversion to unpainted toenails is an issue that Dina Gohil , London-based podiatrist at DG Podiatrist Mayfair and brand ambassador for Footner CCS Foot Care and Nailner , has noticed over many years in her foot clinic. Dina points out that the things we tend to find "strange, gross or uncomfortable" are often those which are hidden or unseen. "Over centuries now, we have had our feet covered with socks or shoes and so the very body part which allows us to do so much has become foreign and unrecognised," she says. "I've often heard the words 'I can't stand not having my nails done' or 'It's disgusting when they're bare'," says Dina, referring to conversations with female clients. "Likewise, I've also heard men say, 'I'm very funny about how a woman looks after herself and she must have her nails done, otherwise I find it dirty'."