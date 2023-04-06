Why Are We So Repulsed By Unpainted Toenails?

Wearing toenail polish continuously can leave you open to a host of problems, though. Dina often treats clients with mottled toenails, which present as white, striped marks, as a result of back-to-back toenail polish application. Dr Ahmed also cites infections (either missed due to nails being covered with polish all the time or caused by poor manicure technique such as cutting or filing the nail aggressively), allergic contact dermatitis to nail polish, textural changes (for instance, rough-feeling nails), splitting and nail thinning. "I always advise clients to take a break from the polish to allow their nails to repair and heal," advises Dina. "Overuse of polish can also weaken the nails, making them more susceptible to fungal infections and becoming damaged, brittle and weak." Dina explains that when we do finally see the weakened version of our toenails sans polish, we tend to be more inclined to cover them up again, and the cycle continues. If you have any of these symptoms, lay off the polish for a while. "Allow the nail to grow out completely," says Dr Ahmed. "In toenails, this can be very slow. Perhaps even up to six months."