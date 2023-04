Why Are We So Repulsed By Unpainted Toenails?

Nail technician Metta Francis says that historically, beauty treatments like wearing nail polish would have been an indicator of class and wealth. Though beauty is much more democratic nowadays, Metta points out that men aren't held to the same beauty ideals. "The 'perfect woman' narrative has been around forever so it's no surprise that to some, unpainted toenails are seen as unsightly or not very feminine." There are different standards for men and women, says Metta. "While more men are wearing nail polish overtly, such as A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly, wearing it on the toes can often raise eyebrows. It's still perceived by many in society as more 'masculine' for men to have bare toenails," and subsequently more 'feminine' for women to paint theirs. Though we've come a long way to quash many gendered beauty expectations such as removing body hair, the idea persists that women should make their feet 'palatable'. This is especially frustrating considering that pedicures and general foot care do not come cheap. Why is it that women are the only ones expected to spend money on their feet?