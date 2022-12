I Tried The Viral Revlon Rum Raisin Lipstick To See If It’s Worth All The Hype

The first thing to know about Revlon's Super Lustrous Rum Raisin offerings is that there are two — and depending on what you're after, you won't want to get them confused. While its predecessor, the Super Lustrous Lipstick, $12.97 , is known as a cult classic, its Glass Shine sister is the one that's going viral and it takes sheen to the next level with a butter-soft application that melts into your lips.