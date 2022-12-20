I Tried The Viral Revlon Rum Raisin Lipstick To See If It’s Worth All The Hype

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.
Every so often, a lipstick will do the rounds for its ability to look flattering on everyone, flying off the shelves after influencers sing its praises from the rooftops. Take Clinique's Black Honey, for example, with a resurgence that proves alchemy is a wonderful thing when it translates into a product that adjusts to your personal lip tone, or the Fenty Gloss Bomb Hot Chocolit, which taps into a Y2K brown gloss moment.
However, it's even more satisfying when a viral makeup staple can be found at your local pharmacy and won't leave a dent in your pocket. Cue the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, $12.97 which has exploded overnight thanks to its Rum Raisin shade.
"If a lipgloss and a lipstick had a baby," shared @catherine.abreu on TikTok in a video with over 7 million views. "Personally, I love it," added @historiabortion in a caption on her try-on video. It's a sentiment shared on Amazon, with over 3,000 five-star reviews.
So you bet I ran to Chemist Warehouse to get my hands on it and thankfully pulled the last one — a seemingly common problem amid the sudden hype that felt like a small yet mighty victory. (You can also try your luck at Priceline, BIG W or Myer.)
The first thing to know about Revlon's Super Lustrous Rum Raisin offerings is that there are two — and depending on what you're after, you won't want to get them confused. While its predecessor, the Super Lustrous Lipstick, $12.97, is known as a cult classic, its Glass Shine sister is the one that's going viral and it takes sheen to the next level with a butter-soft application that melts into your lips.
But despite there being 11 shades to choose from, Rum Raisin has taken the reins for its subtle auburn and rose undertones that still sit in the neutral lipstick category. The colour has even been compared to a dupe of the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash, $62 in shade Lush, though it's a quarter of the price.
The application was surprisingly pigmented as I was expecting something sheerer, which also meant that one coat went a long way but could also be built up for a higher colour pay-off, depending on personal preference. However, if you apply it lightly, it can also act as a tinted lip balm or an added layer of dimension when placed on top of a more opaque lipstick.
When popping it on, I noticed it felt less tacky than a lipgloss yet lighter than a regular lipstick, and I enjoyed the gentle glimmer when the sun hits my face. It also feels really creamy thanks to its moisturising formula. After about 10 minutes, it had muted down into a pleasant, natural colour that radiated a no-makeup-makeup look.
Given we're in the midst of a hot summer, I was concerned about the product's staying power and found that after a few hours, it did melt a little bit (but didn't bleed out into a smudged mess). The lipstick had faded, but it was nothing a quick reapplication couldn't fix — though I would be hesitant to wear it if the weather hits above 28°C.
It's not a lipstick I would wear to an event with a high glam getup, but it is something I'd trust as a go-to staple that adds some zhuzh to a coffee catchup, office commute or grocery shopping trip. A quick pick-me-up for when you've just rolled out of bed and need to look presentable five minutes ago.
If you want to give it a go, but Rum Raisin has already been swooped, Black Cherry or Sparkling Honey are other popular options, or you can try out the OG Super Lustrous Lipstick without the Glass Shine offering for a matte alternative.
For me, it's the perfect everyday lipstick as the shine makes it look like I put in effort, while the colour looks like an elevated version of my natural lips. As someone who constantly battles with lipstick and usually flat-out avoids them, the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick is a hybrid that's worth scrambling and it now has a permanent spot in my handbag.