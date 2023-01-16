Benefit’s Newest Product Gave Me The Fluffy, Brushed-Up Brows Of My Dreams

You could say that my brows were ahead of their time. Growing up, boys teased me about them, likening their full, bushy shape to that of the fuzzy caterpillars on the playground. And compared to the thin, delicate arches of the popular girls in my class, I felt hypermasculine in comparison. Well, not only have I fully embraced my naturally thriving brows, but enhancing them with makeup is among my favourite steps in my getting-ready process. And thanks to Benefit Cosmetics’ latest launch, I, truthfully, think they’ve never looked better.