Benefit’s Newest Product Gave Me The Fluffy, Brushed-Up Brows Of My Dreams

Brow lamination changes the pattern of the brow hairs. The semipermanent chemical treatment allows your esthetician to maneuver the shape of your brow hairs before setting them with clear wrap — aka lamination. After getting the treatment done, my next plan of action was to find the perfect product to style my brows and enhance the brushed-up effect of my lamination. Fluff Up is slightly thicker than a clear gel (which, for the record, I also use Benefit’s version), and it is soft and pliable yet substantial enough to shape and set brows to a desired look.