Everyone’s Asking For A “Deconstructed” French Manicure

Recently, the big nail trend we're picking up on TikTok and in nail salons everywhere is something called a "deconstructed French manicure." Instead of a specific trend, this one is actually pretty general and can be taken in different directions (which we'll talk about). According to nail artists, 'deconstructed' is serving as a catchall term for nail art that closely resembles a French manicure — in that it's on the tip of the nail — but isn't quite a French manicure as it shows up on a nail art menu.