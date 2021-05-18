Colorful French Manicures Are The “It” Design For Summer

A classic French manicure is arguably the crème de la crème of nail designs, the gateway style into the nail art world. These days, the traditional technique (which actually isn't French at all) that typically involves a neutral pink base and white-accented tip has taken on new life, with artists and influencers replacing that sliver of white with vivid colors and fun patterns.
Enter: the colorful French, a new way to channel the classic design's minimalism with a twist. Whether your shape preference is square or almond, you can dress up your tips with alternating shades of neon or opt for mixed marble accents (a favorite among celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lizzo). If you're in the market for a new design, we rounded up some unique French manicure ideas to to jazz up your fingertips, ahead.