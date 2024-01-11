Others do require an oil- or acetone-based product to remove, though, so it’s worth checking ahead of application. In any case, it’s important to remove gel nail wraps with care. “Depending on the strength of the adhesive, this could potentially cause some damage to the nails,” says Streets. Make sure you’re being as gentle as possible and if in doubt, she notes to soak in an acetone-based remover. Lastly, always follow gel wrap removal with some cuticle and hand care, like a deeply hydrating hand cream. Your nails will thank you for it.