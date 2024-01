This also means that, for DIYers, they are typically safer than regular gels. While gels themselves aren’t “unsafe”, improper use of them (getting polish on the skin and not curing it correctly) can lead to irritation and allergies . With gel nail wraps, there is no exposure to gel formulas that require being painted onto the nail, says Streets. For this reason, these wraps, which have already been cured, are a great alternative. Having said that, if you do already have an allergy to ingredients like hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA), you’ll want to check that the nail wraps won’t cause further irritation.