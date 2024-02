The most popular service proved to be haircuts: “This is the only treatment where you walk out and instantly feel better about yourself,” says beauty editor Tara Ledden , who pays for the majority of her hair services. “ Arkive and Myla and Davis are brilliant,” says Ledden, “and I’d continue to pay for those salons if I quit my job tomorrow.” The second most popular service was visiting a dermatologist. “It seems like a big outlay, which can be off-putting,” says Ledden. Sure enough, one dermatologist appointment could cost you $350, but self-diagnosing a skin condition and potentially treating it with the wrong products can be just as costly, not to mention ineffective. “You’d be better off putting $30 a month away until you can afford that appointment and using very basic skincare in the meantime,” says Ledden. She believes that impartial advice is invaluable, especially as the mental health impact of acne eczema and rosacea , for example, can take a toll.