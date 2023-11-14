Ana Barros, a 25-year-old data analyst, says she was aware that laser hair removal might not remove all her hair but that she would have been happy with a significant reduction. “I have thick, very abundant hair and initially, I had a good experience. I started to see results and after the first session, I could see that my hair was much finer and weaker.” It wasn’t until the fifth session that Barros had an issue. “Previously, the technician would check your hair to see how much there is and if there has been a reduction before starting the laser. Usually, there was pain but it was manageable. On this occasion, it hurt so much I was screaming as she did my armpits. The practitioner said that I could be ovulating and that was why it hurt so much but that it was okay and she would be quick. I tried to hold on as much as I could.”