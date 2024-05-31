How To Get A Haircut You’ll Actually Like, According To Top London Stylists

Investing in the correct hair tools is also an important part of enjoying your haircut for months to come. Take curtain bangs, for example. They can be styled with straighteners, but depending on the look you’re going for, you might be better off with a round brush and a good hairdryer. With that in mind, Smith suggests being honest with your hairdresser about how much styling you’re willing to commit to. “A great hair appointment involves education on how to maintain your look at home,” says Smith. “[Very few people] instinctively know how to blowdry or style their hair,” says Smith, “but some are more interested in investing the time needed to practise and refine their dexterity and hair skills for daily styling.” Smith continues, “If it’s important to you, your hairstylist can help teach you during your appointment, but YouTube videos can also help support you at home while you continue to improve your skills.”