5 Hairdressers On The Exact Moment They Broke Up With A Client

“This client had been coming to me for a little while but she was very flaky. She would be a no-show last minute and she was also quite aggressive in the way she’d talk. Sometimes she’d put me down. She wasn’t very nice or very friendly and it got to the point where I was getting anxious before our appointments. She was just so rude and I was confused. I was like, “You keep booking me! Why, if you hate me so much?” I would dread each appointment and wouldn’t know if she was even going to show up. Then she started kicking off when I asked her to pre-pay for her appointments. She’s the reason I introduced deposits, because she would be a no-show from partying the night before. She was the first client I sacked. I just dropped her a message and told her that I didn’t find her behaviour acceptable and I no longer wanted her as a client. I blocked her but she did manage to track me down six months later on social media. She apologised and asked if I’d ever reconsider. I just ignored her.”