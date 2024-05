13 Summer Haircut Trends To Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

If you’re sold on the idea of a bob but not the inevitability of regular trims, consider this; it’s somewhere between an outgrown pixie and a layered bob, says Buller. “This is all about texture with lots of soft layering and soft edges. It has wisps and licks at every angle — a natural, carefree and touchable style.” The inspiration is undoubtedly ’90s. Think Winona Ryder and Natalie Portman, says Buller. He adds, “This type of style can be manipulated to bring out everyone’s best features, so don’t shy away from it. By adjusting the length and working with the right fringe for your face shape, your chosen stylist can personalise it to you.” This cut by New York hairstylist Kiyotaka Tsutsumi is perfect.