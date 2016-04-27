As for how the kids experience this whole transformation, it's much easier on Ben than it is on Anna — understandably so. While all of this drama is going down between her parents and Isabel, Anna is already in a tender and tough period of life, one in which she wants desperately to grow up and assert her own independence, but still needs her mother — or perhaps her Isabel — for guidance and to patch up emotional injuries.



Not to mention that for a certain type of daddy's girl, it's tough to share the spotlight of your father's love and affection with literally anyone else. As someone with her own stepmother, I can certainly attest to that. For the better part of two decades, I was unwilling to entertain the idea that anyone else could ever enter into the little family bubble of my sister, our dad, and myself. I spent most of my teen years playing nasty tricks on the women he dated, in the hopes that maybe they would get the picture and just disappear.



(For the record: I blame this behavior on reading too many fairy tales as a child, and also on movies like The Parent Trap. Sorry, Dad.) As it turns out, we were just waiting for The One to show up who was finally right for our father. Eventually, she did (thank goodness). And even my mother — who by then had added an excellent new partner of her own into the mix — was pleased with this particular turn of events.



Which brings me back to Stepmom. "They can have us both," Jackie tells Isabel, in the months between Jackie's diagnosis and her eventual passing. "I have their past, you can have their future."



Standing in an overpriced paper-goods store recently, surveying Mother's Day cards, that line suddenly sprang into my mind. We so very rarely get to have it all; that's the way the world works. But sometimes, a stepparent arrives in our lives and she turns out to be someone we needed. It's nothing like a fairy tale. That's a good thing.



But it is also an important reminder that there are many different ways to arrive at motherhood, and not all of them are entwined with biology. It's the act of parenting that makes you a parent — and of falling in love that makes you a family.

