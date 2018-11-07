Bella Hadid's New Hair Color Was Inspired By Her VS Predecessors

When it comes to celebrity beauty looks, no one plays it safer than Bella Hadid. Read: The model has mastered the art of consistency. Her mid-length brown hair is in sharp contrast to her predecessors of the '90s, like Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista, who would experiment with color and length on the regular.
But just because Hadid rarely strays from her usual doesn't mean she wasn't prepared for a seasonal refresh just before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Last week Hadid paid a visit to colorist Jenna Perry at New York's White Rose Collective to take her faded summer color to richer, bolder heights for the runway.
Perry confirms what we already knew: Hadid rarely colors her hair. In fact, Perry says when she saw Hadid late last week, the model's color was at least a year old. So, what did she end up doing in the salon? Perry not only took Hadid to a rich dark chocolate, but says the final result had some seriously ironic inspiration.
"I was inspired by a lot of the Victoria's Secret catalogs from the '90s," Perry recalls, specifically calling out brunette models like Helena Christensen and Stephanie Seymour. "Their hair color was just so rich and mysterious. They owned their brunette in a crowd of blondes — I just wanted to take [Hadid] to that same place. A little darker, deeper, and less basic."
Turns out, this is one retro color trend Perry forecasts seeing all year long. Although most of her clients request balayage highlights, she predicts a lot more will opt for a single-process, rich color in the new year, so keep your eyes — and Instagrams — peeled.
Since Perry's goal was to enrich Hadid's natural color and remove the red undertones from her last dye job, she chose a demi-permanent dye from Wella. "It's a stain, so it will wash out eventually," Perry explains. "But she wouldn't have to come back into the salon for at least three months." Typically, the lifetime of any hair color depends on the person, their lifestyle, and most importantly, their products. Perry swears by Rahua shampoos and Olaplex for long-lasting color, for the record. Still, if we know anything about Hadid, it's that once she has a look, she keeps it. Expect to see this brunette color long after the glitter is swept off the Victoria's Secret runway.
