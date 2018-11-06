Everything We Know About The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show So Far

After productions in Shanghai, Paris, and London, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York for its annual holiday spectacle. And, as usual, you can bet that an estimated 190 countries will be watching when the show airs on December 2nd (1opm/EST).
Ever year, a swarm of Angels walks the coveted Victoria's Secret runway in the retailer's latest fashions (add in some couture-style pieces for added production value that won't be sold en masse), and we gather around our televisions to see who's earned their wings, and which music mega-star will croon alongside them. (Past performers have included Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber.) The event, now 23 years strong, has become something of a highlight to the holiday season, and this year will not disappoint.
Via press release, the lingerie monolith revealed the names of which Angels would be returning to the catwalk and the star-studded lineup of performers they'll be strutting to. For the Angels, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (who is back following a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill will walk this year's stage, among a slew of newbies and up-and-comers.
And the performers are even bigger. Chart toppers like Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, and English rock band The Struts will provide the soundtrack to this year's show. "Only one show brings together the biggest names in music and the top models around the globe for an exciting hour of entertainment and style," ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, late night, and specials Rob Mills said. "We couldn’t be happier to work with this iconic brand and bring The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to ABC."
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is indeed the most televised fashion event of the year, so naturally, we'll be tuning in. In addition to the aforementioned talent, designer Mary Katrantzou lent her talent to a section of the show, so be on the lookout for those, too. See you in December (*winks, turns*).
