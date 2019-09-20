Fall is cool and all, but the upcoming season can be frustrating. As the sun sets on summer, picking outfits becomes harder thanks to chilly mornings and hot-as-hell afternoons. Figuring out what to do with your hair is equally complex.
Traditionally, going darker as the weather gets cooler seems like a no-brainer, but top colourists and their celebrity clients, like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, are making a case for going brighter for autumn. That's where chestnut brown comes in.
The universally-flattering tone is the perfect in-between option for the awkward pre-fall weather. According to L'Oreal Professionnel colourist Jo-Blackwell Preston, chestnut is a neutral brown with hints of auburn and violet. The chestnut spectrum doesn't stop there, though — you can also accomplish the colour with hints of amber and beige.
Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Janet Mock have already taken the cozy colour for a spin, making a case for going chestnut brown even more convincing. Ahead, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the trending hair colour before you book a salon appointment.