Olaplex’s Dry Shampoo Has Divided Opinion Among R29 Editors

"For me, dry shampoo has been like a toxic ex that I can’t shake. I constantly go between cutting it out of my life completely only to go back to it during a moment of need. Then I regret it afterwards. It might be early to say but I have a feeling that Olaplex Dry Shampoo No.4D and I are in it for the long haul. Like Jackie, I’m also a fan of Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo, which really deserves all the hype it gets. That said, my expectations of dry shampoo are lofty; I want it to freshen my roots and absorb grease but feel invisible. It’s a lot for any product to live up to but Olaplex’s formula actually achieves it.