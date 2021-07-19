7 Editor-Approved Dry Shampoos That Work Wonders On Clean Or Dirty Hair

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Gone are the days where we only used dry shampoo to get one more day out of our not-so-clean hair. The reality is, most of us are also using dry shampoo as an essential styling product within our hair routine.
Dry shampoos can add volume and texture, provide 'grip' and of course, help us avoid that too-clean feeling we sometimes get from freshly washed hair (yes, the irony is not lost on us).
Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite dry shampoos capable of pulling double duty in your haircare routine.