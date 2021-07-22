My Shower Is Lined With These Toning Shampoos & Masks For Blonde Hair

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We're all familiar with the saying "blondes have more fun." And although we're not going to start a debate over which hair colour is loving life more (personally, we think there's more than enough room for everyone to enjoy themselves), we do want to take a minute to discuss the one area of blonde life that can really put a damper on things, and that's colour care.
If you're not familiar with the struggle that is maintaining blonde hair, let us tell you it can be a real pain in the butt.
The good news? There's an easy fix to making in-shower care a little easier. All you have to do is incorporate a purple or toning shampoo into your weekly hair routine.
We recommend washing your hair with one of the below purple-coloured treatment shampoos. These formulas also brighten naturally grey or white hair, and can also be used by brunettes with blonde highlights. Happy shopping!