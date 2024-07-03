Can Winter Cause Dandruff? We Asked The Experts

The simplest way to tell whether you’re suffering from a dry scalp or dandruff is by the appearance of the flakes. “Dryness typically causes the scalp to feel tight and itchy and often causes flakes,” explains Reavey. “These flakes often appear to be smaller and lighter in colour than dandruff flakes. Dandruff flakes are large and yellow, and the condition causes irritation and itch on the scalp which can be worsened in summer months if you’re washing your hair less.”