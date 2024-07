Can Winter Cause Dandruff? We Asked The Experts

There are a few ways to treat dandruff, or soothe the itching and irritation caused by dandruff, but figuring out what is causing your flaking scalp is a good first step. Next, look at your current hair and scalp care routine, and make adjustments according to what may be causing the irritation. “Avoid products made with lipids, oils and heavy fragrances,” suggests Reavey. “The yeast in dandruff feeds off lipids in our products but also in our natural oils, so it’s incredibly important to shampoo daily when suffering from dandruff.” She also suggests looking for products that are fragrance-free , where possible.