The broad assumption about dandruff is that it's still something we need to cover up, or feel embarrassed about. But the conversation around dandruff has started to change for the better. In the Australian media at least, gone is the narrative of the single man who can’t attract a partner because of his flaky scalp, or the woman refusing to wear dark clothes to a meeting for fear of dandruff falling on her shoulders. But even in recent years, haircare brands globally have used shame to convince consumers to buy their anti-dandruff products. For example, Sofia Vergara fronted a campaign in which a male character was scared to take his hat off because of his flakes, and one Indian Head and Shoulders ad sees a woman refusing to take a selfie with a man who has dandruff – though, of course, she's more than happy to once he's 'cured'.