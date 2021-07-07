Is Apple Cider Vinegar The Magic Ingredient Your Scalp Is Missing?

Dr. Lain says that the key to avoiding burns and irritation is to dilute 2-4 tablespoons of ACV in 8 ounces of water. "I would only suggest leaving it on for about 30 seconds and rinsing thoroughly," he says. Dr. Sadick also recommends doing a small patch test on your skin prior to dousing your head to rule out allergic reactions or hypersensitivity. Though raw, unadulterated ACV isn't dangerous to use provided you do it correctly, there are over-the-counter products out there formulated to avoid human error. "Products with ACV will often contain other hair-conditioning ingredients which can help prevent dryness and irritation," Dr. Lain says. "The concentration of ACV in most commercial products is also diluted, so you can lower the risk of experiencing burns."