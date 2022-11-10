How Bad Is Using Old Makeup, Really?

You're not going to want to hear this, either, but mascara is a hotbed for bacteria and should be replaced every three to six months. "Being used so close to the mucous membrane of the eye area (and then inserted back into the moist mascara tube), the wand essentially inoculates microbes in a perfect environment for growth," says Ramón. Using mascara after it has expired could lead to eye infections. The way many of us tend to use mascara doesn't help, either. That habitual pumping action we all do with the wand forces air into the tube — and that's asking for bacterial contamination. If a mascara has dried out or changed texture, colour or scent, it has expired and must be thrown away immediately.