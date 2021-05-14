In today's world, celebrity beauty collaborations can feel like fast fashion. Zomnir knew that precise attention to detail would be critical in delivering a collection, two years in the making, in Prince's honor. "This wasn't a situation of slapping assets on products," she says. "We were able to work with his friends who helped us bring something beautiful to life." The brand got direct support from Prince's Estate to craft and curate every detail in the collection, down to its stunning campaign imagery starting Prince's muse Damaris Lewis as the face. "We have been talking about this with the Estate for a long time, and it became a matter of finding the right timing," Zomnir explains. "It's been an ongoing conversation because it always felt so right.