The Literal Pain Of Working From Home

"I've always had a tight neck and shoulders from the desk job I've worked the last 15 years. Since I started working from home, that's gotten worse, and I've started having tension headaches almost daily around my eyes and the base of my neck," says Lori. "The largest issue is the pain I'm experiencing in my right hip. At first, it only bothered me later in the day, but now it hurts while I’m sitting at my desk, throughout the day, and on weekends. It's kind of a dull ache that never goes away. I find myself stretching out my workday so I can take longer breaks while still getting my work done, which makes the day drag on. It's also affecting my quality of sleep. I'm waking up if I've been on my right side too long."