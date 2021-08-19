What You Need To Know About Dyson’s New Flyaway Attachment

As someone whose hair is prone to frizz all year round, I understand how frustrating it is when flyaways are the only thing standing between you and a smooth, shiny finish.
Flyaways can be caused by several things, such as new hair growth, heat damage and breakage, which become staticky when your hair is lacking in moisture.
Sure, there are balms, creams, sprays and heat styling tools out there that can tame them, but if you’re fed up with repeatedly smoothing them down, then you’re probably more than ready to find a solution that gives good results without damaging your hair. Enter: The new Dyson Supersonic hair dryer's Flyaway attachment.
The Supersonic Flyaway attachment was designed to pair with the cult-favourite Supersonic hairdryer to help you recreate smooth, static-free, salon-quality blowouts at home.
So how does the Dyson Flyaway attachment work?
When engineering the flyaway attachment, Dyson observed how hairstylists traditionally used the ‘brush and blow dry’ technique to smooth away flyaways.
“Traditionally, this skilled technique involves the stylist using a round brush to section and manage the hair, whilst directing airflow from the dryer to push the flyaways into the style and out of sight,” explains Emma Sheldon, Dyson Hair Care Category Director.
They gathered more than 1.14 billion individual pieces of professional styling data from more than 420 stylists across 80 salons worldwide and set out to create their frizz-fighting solution.
Using their findings, engineers then created and tested a range of angled attachments before reaching the optimum semi-circular curve that attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front whilst pushing flyaways through the hair and out of sight. The attachment uses the Coanda effect (the same tech as the Airwrap), so the hair won’t be exposed to any extreme heat damage while styling. The new flyaway attachment is basically doing the job of stylist, round brush and hairdryer all in one.
Does it work for hair types?
By pairing the attachment with the Supersonic hairdryer, Dyson wants to make it easier for people to achieve salon smoothness from the comfort of their bathrooms. Depending on your hair type (it's best for naturally straight, wavy and curly hair), the flyaway attachment is best used as a finishing tool or as a style re-fresher on dry or straightened hair.
To use it, you simply pop the Flyaway attachment onto the Supersonic hairdryer, switch on the device (Dyson recommends using the Flyaway attachment on the low heat, low-velocity heat setting) and section your hair. Then, starting at the top of your head, slowly glide the attachment down the hair from the root to the tip, letting the attachment work its magic. Repeat for each section of hair until you’ve styled your whole head. The result? Flyaway-free, sleek, shiny locks.
Personally, I found it super easy to use. Depending on where your hair sees the most flyaways — around the face or towards the mid-lengths — you can focus the attachment on that section. It's also great for when you just need a quick touch up before heading out the door.
How much does it cost?
If you already own the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, you can purchase the Flyaway attachment on its own for $99. However, like all cult beauty products, it sold out in just 72hours, so keep an eye out for the next release.
That said, if you’re keen to get your hands on the entire set-up — the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, Gentle Air Attachment, Wide Tooth Comb, Diffuser, Styling Concentrator, and of course, the Flyaway attachment — it’s only $599, which is a whole lot of bang for your buck, and it's still available online.
