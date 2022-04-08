The Eternally Cool 70s Hairstyles We Still Can’t Get Enough Of

It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked the end of the decade of sex, drugs, glitz, and glamour. To wit: While the beloved dance club reopened for several years in the ‘80s, it just wasn’t the same.
But no matter how many years have passed, there’s one carryover from the time that we’ll never let go of: ‘70s hairstyles. Feathered, flat-ironed, or big, glorious Afros, there’s no expiration date on really, really groovy hair.
“The ‘70s were really all about four distinct personalities,” says celebrity hairstylist and colourist Harry Josh, who we consulted to help us figure out how to translate our most-loved looks into modern life not just for Halloween, but for every day. “It was either bohemian straight, punk, sex bomb, or disco.”
Whether you see yourself as a chic hippie with long, straight hair parted down the centre, the halo-like curls of a disco queen, or the choppy, undone layers of rock ’n’ roll, cop these looks inspired by our favourite icons of the age and you’ll be ready to boogie all night long.