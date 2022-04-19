Like her big sister, the baby fringe can be intimidating. Falling well above the brows, it commands attention, which means there's a lot riding on how the haircut turns out. But ever since the shorter fringe emerged as a huge trend in Hollywood, A-list stylists have been reimagining the polarising style and crafting a somewhat softer statement fringe for the who's who of New York and L.A.
We chatted with celebrity stylists to find out exactly how they're making baby fringes wearable for everyone. Ahead, your summer fringe inspiration, plus the experts' advice on how to style it across textures.