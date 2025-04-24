Jonathan Van Ness Gave Me “Ghost Layers” & It’s My Most Complimented Haircut

Styling is pretty easy, but what I love most about the ghost layers haircut is how it grows out seamlessly. Unlike other layered styles that can eventually create an obvious step-like effect, this one maintains a smooth transition. The compliments I've received from others have been a welcome bonus, too. No previous haircut has amassed as much love as this one — people keep commenting on how much fuller and healthier my lengths look. Even better, the invisible layers and feathery curtain bangs add shape to my hair, making it look great without the need for over-styling.