Rare Beauty has stolen the attention of beauty enthusiasts everywhere. The brainchild of singer and actress Selena Gomez, Rare made its debut in the US in 2020 and the extensive collection of base, eye and lip products earned it a top spot in makeup bags. TikTokers even touted the brand as the new Glossier.
Fast-forward to now and Rare has finally landed in Australia at Sephora. As you might've expected, it's already racking up five-star reviews. You're probably thinking, Do we need another celebrity beauty brand, though? You'd be forgiven for feeling a little overwhelmed. But Rare definitely feels different.
The blush in particular has amassed fans worldwide for being one of the most highly pigmented products out there. Then there's mascara, liquid eyeliner, an eyeshadow palette and liquid highlighter — all of which reviewers seem to be in love with. Taking a cue from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, there's a wealth of foundation and concealer shades (48 each, to be exact), which means it has piqued the interest of beauty-obsessed YouTubers and TikTokers. How do the products fare on darker skin? "I expected nothing less," said YouTuber OHEMAA of the foundation selection in a video. She championed the product for being "luminous, dewy and glowy" and, in a later review, said she was "absolutely in love" with it. TikToker @ris.monae said that Liquid Touch is her "fav foundation hands down" and the concealer has also been praised in TikTok comments for featuring yellow undertones to complement and enhance brown skin.
It all sounds very promising, but is Rare Beauty really worth your hard-earned cash? Six R29 staffers and contributors put it to the test and here are their thoughts.
