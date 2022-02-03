What Went Wrong At Glossier?

Ava said that wearing Glossier's famous pink jumpsuit was like "wearing a Mickey Mouse costume at Disney World". She said: "Customers constantly took photos and tried to touch you without your consent. There was a performative aspect to working there but you could see it was chipping away at editors — myself included. I would see some of my coworkers tirelessly try to work their way up to manager or to make it into corporate." Ava said that many were sent an email informing them that they would lose their jobs. "A few days later we received a Glossier mug in the mail, as if to say: 'Sorry we fired you.' It makes me laugh when I look at it now, a year later." Ava said that when she heard about Outta The Gloss, she wasn't surprised to see her coworkers demanding change in the company. "I remember a manager that would mix up the names of POC editors. When they would correct her, she would laugh it off and say they looked 'so similar'".