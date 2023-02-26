Westman Atelier’s New Complexion Drops Are A Dewy Dream — 3 Editors Try It On

I am a firm believer in applying foundation with clean fingers and used this approach here too. The skin tint seamlessly blended into my skin and gave me a dewy finish, which I appreciated. I used two or three drops and it only took a minute or two to work the product in completely. I was quite taken aback by the smell, which reminded me of plasticine, but if you shake the bottle properly it goes away soon enough. (I could still smell it on my hands though, so make sure to wash them after applying the product.)