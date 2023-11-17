Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are The Unofficial Mascots Of Seasonal Dating

Okay, it wasn’t all them, but T and T gave me the cold, hard evidence I needed to overcome my doubts. Kelce planted the seed for their romance earlier in the American summer (an alleged cuffing season strategy) by going on his podcast and announcing to the world that he went to Swift’s concert, had wanted to give her his number, and was bummed when it didn’t work out — and so, the pursuit began. The pair started hanging out and now, on the very precipice of cuffing season in the US, the two stars are going strong. Whether or not they’re officially official, we’ll probably never know — although, to me, Swift’s “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” stunt in Argentina during her concert solidifies it — but it’s looking like their romance is a cuffing season success. At least, for now.