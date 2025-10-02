Where To Watch Taylor Swift’s Party Of A Showgirl Film In Australia This Weekend
Swifties, this weekend is a big one for you. Taylor Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3 at 2pm (AEST), and the singer has created a brand new film to celebrate. Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is a cinematic event being released in cinemas across 50 countries, including Australia.
The 89-minute feature offers an intimate, celebratory experience as Swift unveils her new era on the big screen. Fans can look forward to the music video debut for “The Fate of Ophelia”, behind-the-scenes footage, brand-new lyric videos, and never-before-seen personal reflections from Swift. Released simultaneously in select theatres across more than 50 countries, Australian Swifties are among those eager to join in — and there’s no shortage of ways to experience it.
When can I watch Taylor Swift's new movie?
The feature is officially dropping at 3pm in the US on Friday, October 3rd. That’s early morning on Saturday, October 4th in Australia. While some Swifties will wake up for pre-dawn screenings at select theatres in Australia, there will be plenty of showings across the three-day event from Saturday, October 4 to Monday, October 6 (hello long weekend plans!).
Where is Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl screening in Australia?
Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be screening at Event Cinemas, Hoyts, Dendy, Village Cinemas, and Palace Cinemas nationwide, giving fans from major cities to regional centres the chance to see it. Find your closest theatre and tickets here.
Event Cinemas has already added extra sessions, following unprecedented demand. A spokesperson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ: “We’ve got our Swifties covered with screenings of Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl across our Event Cinemas in both Australia and New Zealand this coming weekend. Fans can choose to see it their way with experiences available in Gold Class, V-Max, and our classic original cinemas. We are seeing audiences opt for the big screen, followed very closely by our Gold Class experiences. Tickets are flying faster than a Reputation track drop, with presale numbers already at #1 for the upcoming long weekend.”
Swift’s previous cinematic venture proved remarkably successful, with The Eras Tour film becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million ($395.7 million AUD) globally. The superstar financed the $15 million ($22.6 million) project independently, circumventing traditional Hollywood studios and partnering directly with AMC Theatres.
