At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Calling all sad indie fangirls, the patron saints of cry-yourself-to-sleep pop have had another bestie moment — and now we can share it. Well, sort of. Taylor Swift’s most recent round of concerts at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium marked the end of Phoebe Bridgers as an Eras Tour opening act; they also marked the very last time Phoebe would be performing her second album, Punisher. All in all, a pretty major deal for anyone who enjoys making themselves sad for fun. To honor the momentous occasion, Taylor donned a piece from Phoebe’s very own jewelry collection for Catbird: the aptly named Give You the Moon Charm, USD $398 (AUD $683.00), a dainty moonstone orb set in 14k recycled gold, engraved with "Moon Song" lyrics — "I’d give you the moon" — in Phoebe’s own handwriting. She wore the jewel for their very last, and very emotional, live rendition of Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, "Nothing New." (Or, at least as international fans hope, the last rendition stateside. Begin the manifestations...).
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Phoebe called Taylor her “hero,” Taylor described Phoebe as “a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting,” and unsurprisingly, their two fandoms collectively freaked out, flooding NYC-based jewellery brand Catbird with demand. Lucky for us, Catbird was listening and has just restocked the charm in both its gold and silver iterations. Interested? You better act quickly.
As any Swiftie knows, jewellery is a major deal in the TSCU (Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe). In the past, she’s called it out in songs ("your necklace hanging from my neck, the night we couldn't quite forget"), used it as Easter eggs for upcoming projects, and has even collaborated on exclusive Swiftie-related merch, such as her iconic Red ring designed by Cathy Waterman. So, when something like this happens, it’s only natural that our Swiftie senses start tingling — the fandom is rabid with rumors and theories for future collaborations. Given that Taylor honored another artist in the same way the night before — casually donning the USD $2,250 Crystal Butterflies Chain Necklace from Dua Lipa’s Versace collection — can you blame us? All we can say is watch this space...
@tonyamichelec I’m emotional. My two fave artists! Also if someone can tell me what eyeshadow Phoebe is wearing…thst would be fantastic! #phoebebridgers #taylorswift #erastour ♬ original sound - Tonya
More from the Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird collection
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT