Designed By Phoebe Bridgers, Worn By Taylor Swift — This Is 2023’s Most Coveted Jewelry

Calling all sad indie fangirls , the patron saints of cry-yourself-to-sleep pop have had another bestie moment — and now we can share it. Well, sort of. Taylor Swift’s most recent round of concerts at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium marked the end of Phoebe Bridgers as an Eras Tour opening act; they also marked the very last time Phoebe would be performing her second album, Punisher. All in all, a pretty major deal for anyone who enjoys making themselves sad for fun . To honor the momentous occasion, Taylor donned a piece from Phoebe’s very own jewelry collection for Catbird : the aptly named Give You the Moon Charm , $398, a dainty moonstone orb set in 14k recycled gold, engraved with "Moon Song" lyrics — "I’d give you the moon" — in Phoebe’s own handwriting. She wore the jewel for their very last, and very emotional, live rendition of Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, "Nothing New." (Or, at least as international fans hope, the last rendition stateside. Begin the manifestations...).