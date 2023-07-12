As we speak, across the country, thousands of people are preparing their outfits for the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Given that the show is still ages away (even Christmas is before these shows!), it's safe to say that along with ticket sales and album releases, Swifties take their concert wardrobe very seriously.
But they're not the only ones — and it doesn't just happen at concerts. Every single day, we all make choices about what we're going to wear and how we want to express our personal style through our fashion choices. But how much does our music taste actually impact our wardrobe, and how important is it for our clothes to complement our music taste, and vice versa?
Music and fashion have had strong cultural ties since the beginning, as well as having strongly influenced and informed each other over the years. As both are two of the most common forms of self-expression for individuals, it makes sense that they can mutually complement (and contrast) each other so much.
Whether they say something about our artistic preferences, our culture, our politics, our sexuality…clothes and music simply go hand and hand. And now more than ever, popular musicians and musical artists are synonymous with style icons, and we often correlate music styles with fashion styles whether we mean to or not.
Truthfully, dressing in alignment with our music tastes is a bit performative, and so is specifically listening to music that coincides with your wardrobe. There have been plenty of times when I've felt strange or discordant listening to some of my favourite rap or drill artists while wearing a floral dress, or intentionally picking a particular kind of music that I feel specifically matches whatever I'm wearing that day.
When you take a step back and look at it, it seems to be a matter of confidence, as well as of belonging. Most genres of music will have an almost predetermined fashion style to go along with it, and dressing in accordance with these feels like an affirmation of belonging to that particular music scene and to certain groups of people. In this way, both fashion and music are two subcultures that are intrinsically intertwined.
Both our wardrobe and our playlists also tend to say a lot about who we are, so it makes sense that we want others to be able to look at our clothes or hear the music we're listening to and be able to understand us. At the same time, it's also about a sense of individual harmony, and feeling as though we're dressing in a way that's congruent to our other tastes — that we feel like our tastes truly and wholly signal our identity.
But in an era that values extremely unique personal style, pushing boundaries and bringing eclectic styles together to create something new, going against the grain of "music meets fashion" is becoming more common. I personally think it’s a good thing, and TikTok seems to agree with me with the "normalise not looking like your music taste" trend!
It shows us that we can honour and enjoy a multiplicity of our tastes and interests without feeling disconnected. By giving ourselves permission to dress however we want and listen to whatever we want, at the same time, we’re actively demonstrating that one size doesn’t fit all and we're actually allowed to enjoy contrasting styles.
So maybe it’s okay to be into heavy metal and love to wear dresses or wear streetwear whilst listening to classical music, without feeling separate or excluded by any of the groups and styles we love. We’re complicated girlies with big wardrobes and plenty of playlists, and we love it.