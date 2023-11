"Before I met my high school best friend, I just got given music (cds) that people thought I’d like. I remember Taylor Swift being one of the first albums she introduced me to. I went home, listened it it on the computer as I played sims or played with word fonts, writing my name over and over like a little girl with a crush. I was in my own little world. This ended up being my first ever concert which was made out to be a huge deal. It really was the start of my friendship that’s been present in my life for over a decade. Taylor now has so many albums that we all know and love but Speak Now changed my life because it gave me my first love —- my best friend. I can’t ever skip a song from this album, I can’t not think of Maddy when I hear it. I didn’t realise it changed my life until recently with the re-release. It’s crazy to think when I listen to it now how I can reminisce and think that I’ve grown with this album, related to it and one point hated it. I’m so fond of the experience that it’s given me and the attachment I have to it. My first love & my first album I ever loved. That’s a lot right?" — Cassidy, 26.