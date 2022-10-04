“[She’s] just super sweet. Like honestly man, she's such a great person, she just has like the best heart," Abrams tells Refinery29 Australia. "Being friends with her outside of our work stuff, I've known that, but to also then see her in her zone in a professional environment where there's so many different people whose time and energy goes into making the show safe and able to happen… she so clearly creates such a beautiful environment to be around. And I think everyone who was a part of [the Sour] tour really felt that; it shone through every day.