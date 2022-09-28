Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate Uncovers Our Toxic Relationship With Social Media

Digital natives and concerned parents alike know that social media can become a seriously addictive problem. It's almost become an eye-roll issue, where it feels easier to deal (or more accurately, not deal) with our phone dependency with humour and nonchalance.
But lurking beneath our high screen times and our unconscious doom scrolls are the very real fears that our digital use is affecting our brain chemistry, our body image and the fabric of democracy as we know it.
Thanks to whistleblowers and telling documentaries like The Social Dilemma, we have become privy to the inner workings of social media. And now, a new two-part Australian documentary aims to lift the lid on exactly how harmful the internet and social media can be.
What Is Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate About?
Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate is Todd Sampson’s latest investigative documentary. The two-parter seeks to interrogate just how dangerous social media and the internet are for all Australians.
“The average Aussie will spend 17 years of their lifetime staring at their phone,” the trailer begins, adding that this number is growing. Shortly after, a shocking revelation is dropped — that for the first time ever, our IQs are actually dropping.
Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate explores how the internet is changing us, what we can do about it and what the dangers are if we do nothing about it.
"We are being slowly downgraded as a species,” the trailer ends on a sinister note.
Who Is The Host Of Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate?
Todd Sampson created and wrote the two-part series, and will feature as the lead presenter and host. The Canadian-born Australian documentary-maker and television presenter previously created Mirror Mirror, a tell-all documentary that uncovers the ugly side of Australia's beauty industry.
"While watching the first instalment of the two-part series, I quickly realised that no one, including myself, is immune to the influence of advertising, social media and the unrealistic beauty ideals they prescribe," Refinery29 Australia's Culture Editor Alicia Vrajlal previously wrote.
If Sampson's first Mirror Mirror documentary was anything to go by, Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate will be explosive and confronting.
When Does Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate Air?
Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, a Baltimore Films production for Network 10, will premiere on Monday, 10 October at 7:30pm and will continue on Tuesday, 11 October at 7.30pm, on 10 and 10 Play.